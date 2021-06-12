Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in May

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

PMOIF stock remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Friday. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

