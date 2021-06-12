Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00.

HARP has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $498.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.85. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

