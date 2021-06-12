HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Up 1,618.2% in May

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 1,618.2% from the May 13th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HAVLF stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58. HAVN Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

