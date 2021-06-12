HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,205 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of HCA Healthcare worth $41,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

HCA stock opened at $211.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.