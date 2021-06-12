Head-To-Head Comparison: Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) versus Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software (NYSE:U) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unity Software and Check Point Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $772.45 million 35.97 -$282.31 million ($1.16) -85.73 Check Point Software Technologies $2.06 billion 8.01 $846.60 million $6.07 19.88

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Software and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software N/A N/A N/A Check Point Software Technologies 40.79% 25.69% 15.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Unity Software and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 1 10 0 2.75 Check Point Software Technologies 2 12 4 0 2.11

Unity Software presently has a consensus price target of $127.10, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $132.19, indicating a potential upside of 9.54%. Given Unity Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Unity Software is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Unity Software on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security, cloud visibility, cloud security posture management, and workload protection solutions for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; and Check Point Harmony that delivers the security for remote users and access; and Check Point Security Management, which enables customers from single offices to hundreds and thousands of offices to manage and tailor their security policy to express their business needs from a single pane of glass. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

