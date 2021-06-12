Head-To-Head Comparison: INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) & Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK)

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.86, indicating that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

46.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Video River Networks and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 5.18 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 13.87 -$12.72 million N/A N/A

Video River Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INDUS Realty Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Video River Networks and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $70.25, suggesting a potential upside of 4.54%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 25.44% 380.39% 44.53% INDUS Realty Trust -33.80% -5.75% -2.22%

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile

Video River Networks, Inc., a technology holding company, operates and manages a portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics asset businesses and operations in North America. The company's target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, manufacture, install, and sell power controls, battery and wireless technologies, residential utility meters and remotes, and mission-critical devices. It also holds interests in companies, which designs and builds all-electric SOLO, Tofino all-electric sport coupe products, electric components, drivetrains, and zero-emissions vehicles. The company was formerly known as Nighthawk Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Video River Networks, Inc. in March 2011. Video River Networks, Inc. is based in Torrance, California.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

