Head to Head Survey: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of The GEO Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of The GEO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The GEO Group and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The GEO Group $2.35 billion 0.39 $113.03 million $2.51 2.95 One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.41 $27.41 million $1.90 15.40

The GEO Group has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. The GEO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The GEO Group and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The GEO Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

The GEO Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.65%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential downside of 6.58%. Given The GEO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The GEO Group is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Risk & Volatility

The GEO Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The GEO Group and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The GEO Group 5.96% 17.30% 3.71% One Liberty Properties 27.67% 7.79% 2.88%

Summary

The GEO Group beats One Liberty Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs. GEO's worldwide operations include the ownership and/or management of 123 facilities totaling approximately 93,000 beds, including projects under development, with a workforce of approximately 23,000 professionals.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

