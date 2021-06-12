HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Up to $36.79

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.79, but opened at $37.90. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 643 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Renaissance Capital downgraded HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.