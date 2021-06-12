Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 100,000 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Denbury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Denbury from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denbury currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $73.49 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $73.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.53 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.20.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

