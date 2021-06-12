Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 92,994 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 163.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,994 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unifi were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,389,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,469 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 176,787 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,137 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 74,380 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $3,521,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at $5,425,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFI opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.02 million, a PE ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. On average, analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

