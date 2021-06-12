Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,602 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Worthington Industries worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,997,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOR opened at $64.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

