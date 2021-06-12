Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.05% of Tecnoglass worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on TGLS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.