Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 350,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 2.57% of Twin Disc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 35,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,678,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 78,524 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TWIN opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

