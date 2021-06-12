Heartland Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,308 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 347.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $23.30 on Friday. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPAA. TheStreet lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

