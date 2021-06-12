Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. 176,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,936. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

