Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. 176,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,936. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
