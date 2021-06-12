Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

