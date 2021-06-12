Helpico Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One Helpico coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helpico has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,257.06 and approximately $6.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00055745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00157658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00188812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.42 or 0.01108667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,196.62 or 0.99992635 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

