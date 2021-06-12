Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Insider Purchases £5,985.48 in Stock

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) insider Robin Archibald acquired 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,609 ($21.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,985.48 ($7,820.07).
Robin Archibald also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 11th, Robin Archibald purchased 687 shares of Henderson European Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,455 ($19.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,995.85 ($13,059.64).
LON:HEFT opened at GBX 1,635 ($21.36) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.61 million and a P/E ratio of -24.96. Henderson European Focus Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,152 ($15.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640 ($21.43).
About Henderson European Focus Trust
Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.
