Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) Insider Purchases £5,985.48 in Stock

Henderson European Focus Trust (LON:HEFT) insider Robin Archibald acquired 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,609 ($21.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,985.48 ($7,820.07).

Robin Archibald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Henderson European Focus Trust alerts:

On Thursday, March 11th, Robin Archibald purchased 687 shares of Henderson European Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,455 ($19.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,995.85 ($13,059.64).

LON:HEFT opened at GBX 1,635 ($21.36) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,562.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £349.61 million and a P/E ratio of -24.96. Henderson European Focus Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1,152 ($15.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640 ($21.43).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Henderson European Focus Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.48%.

About Henderson European Focus Trust

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is an investment company. The Company seeks to maximize total return from a focused portfolio of listed stocks, mainly in Continental Europe. The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of investments. Its portfolio contains between 50 to 60 stocks, with a single stock weighting of approximately 10% of the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.