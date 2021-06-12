Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.40 ($118.12).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEN3. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded down €0.84 ($0.99) during trading on Friday, hitting €92.24 ($108.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,808 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €95.50. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

