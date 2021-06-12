Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the May 13th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HERTF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Heritage Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Heritage Cannabis alerts:

About Heritage Cannabis

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.