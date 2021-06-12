Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 145.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.05% of Heritage Financial worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. THB Asset Management grew its position in Heritage Financial by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 151,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after buying an additional 75,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,396 shares of company stock valued at $388,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $27.78 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $999.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.44.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.