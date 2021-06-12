Heritage Trust Co Invests $201,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.75. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.74, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035 over the last three months. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

