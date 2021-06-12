Heritage Trust Co Invests $247,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,328,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,819. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $561.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $608.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $556.86.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

