Heritage Trust Co Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $211.69 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $217.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.