Heritage Trust Co Purchases 212 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after buying an additional 953,633 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $114.52 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.27.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

