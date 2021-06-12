Heritage Trust Co Sells 1,001 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 36,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $406,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $969,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $79.22.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

