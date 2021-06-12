Heritage Trust Co Sells 574 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $182.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.40 and a 1 year high of $182.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

