Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HESM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

HESM stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.73. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $26.47.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 138.17%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $79,804.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,604,729 shares of company stock worth $73,546,410.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

