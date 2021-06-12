Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 648.2% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS HXGBY remained flat at $$14.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $15.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This is an increase from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.