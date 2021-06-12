Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $46.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HXL shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

HXL stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.48 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

