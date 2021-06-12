HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) Insider Jim Strang Acquires 37,500 Shares

HgCapital Trust Plc (LON:HGT) insider Jim Strang bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £126,750 ($165,599.69).

HGT stock opened at GBX 337.50 ($4.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. HgCapital Trust Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 334.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

HgCapital Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with consistent long-term capital appreciation in excess of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index by investing in unquoted companies. It invests primarily in technology and technology-enabled services across Europe.

