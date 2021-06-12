HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $191.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.30. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.40 and a twelve month high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,566 shares of company stock valued at $800,263. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

