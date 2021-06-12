HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $56.20.

