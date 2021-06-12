HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BAH opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

