HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $958,000 Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia Jett purchased 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,985. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.