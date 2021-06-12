Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,717.50 ($35.50).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 2,447 ($31.97) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,086.49 ($27.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,400.68.

In related news, insider Mary (Nina) Henderson bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.78) per share, with a total value of £35,248 ($46,051.74).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

