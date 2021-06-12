Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 951.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

Several analysts recently commented on HSX shares. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hiscox from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 973 ($12.71) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of LON HSX traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 797.80 ($10.42). The company had a trading volume of 649,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,831. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -12.29. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 305.80 ($4.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 820.66.

In other news, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total transaction of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79). Also, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,637 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.