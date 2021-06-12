Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 464.3% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 263,912 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 76.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 722,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 54,100.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $63.39 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

