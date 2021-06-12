Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 141,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 23.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HMC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. 1,038,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,063. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

