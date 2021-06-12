Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.

NYSE HRL traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,669,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.54.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,298. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.