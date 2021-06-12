Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Holdings Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,666 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.46% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 715.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

HOV opened at $94.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $581.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.98. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

