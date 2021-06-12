HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded to Hold by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised shares of HSBC to a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE HSBC opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.79.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in HSBC by 217.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

