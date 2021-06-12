Humana (NYSE:HUM) & Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Head to Head Survey

Humana (NYSE:HUM) and Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Humana and Alignment Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humana $77.16 billion 0.70 $3.37 billion $18.75 22.36 Alignment Healthcare $959.22 million 4.61 -$22.93 million N/A N/A

Humana has higher revenue and earnings than Alignment Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Humana and Alignment Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humana 4.72% 19.08% 7.42% Alignment Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Humana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Alignment Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Humana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Humana and Alignment Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humana 0 4 10 0 2.71 Alignment Healthcare 0 3 4 0 2.57

Humana currently has a consensus target price of $470.22, suggesting a potential upside of 12.18%. Alignment Healthcare has a consensus target price of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.94%. Given Alignment Healthcare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alignment Healthcare is more favorable than Humana.

Summary

Humana beats Alignment Healthcare on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits. In addition, the company provides commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits comprising dental, vision, and other supplemental health benefits; and administrative services only products to individuals and employer groups, as well as military services, such as TRICARE T2017 East Region contract. Further, it offers pharmacy solutions, provider services, predictive modeling and informatics services, and clinical care services, such as home health and other services to its health plan members, as well as to third parties. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 17 million members in medical benefit plans, as well as approximately 5 million members in specialty products. Humana Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

