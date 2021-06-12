Humaniq (HMQ) Price Tops $0.0065 on Top Exchanges

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $89,004.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00021661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.00789319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.44 or 0.08223973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00086388 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

