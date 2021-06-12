IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. IBEX has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.46 million and a P/E ratio of -53.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. Analysts anticipate that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in IBEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

