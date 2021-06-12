Idle Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00017145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $121,736.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idle has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00055817 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00155918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00190679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $394.77 or 0.01115130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,442.48 or 1.00115970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,846,315 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

