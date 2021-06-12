iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.01. iHeartMedia posted earnings per share of ($1.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IHRT. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of IHRT opened at $24.77 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.14.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $2,614,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Sound Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 292.2% in the first quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 99,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 74,467 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

