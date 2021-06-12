ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Short Interest Down 72.2% in May

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMUC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.62. 9,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

