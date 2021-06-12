Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$39.00 to C$42.00. The company traded as high as C$42.36 and last traded at C$42.10, with a volume of 167368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.25.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.42.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3.8718874 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

