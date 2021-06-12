Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 591.7% in May

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 591.7% from the May 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 74,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,938. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
