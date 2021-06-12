Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 591.7% in May

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a growth of 591.7% from the May 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 74,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,938. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFNNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

